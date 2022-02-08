5-year-old boy found dead in tunnel at Antwerp Central railway station
A five-year-old boy was found dead on Monday afternoon in a tunnel under Antwerp Central station. The boy had been reported missing earlier in the afternoon after disappearing near to the railway station. The Prosecutor's Office is investigating what happened. Rail traffic through the underground section of the station fully resumed at 9pm on Monday evening.
Earlier the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel had reported that rail traffic through the tunnel was severely disrupted as someone had been hit by a train.
The public prosecutor later said that the victim was a five-year-old boy. This was also reported on Twitter by the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green), who expressed his condolences to the relatives of the dead boy.
What exactly happened is currently being investigated by the public prosecutor. The public prosecutor’s sporkeswoman Lieselotte Claessens told VRT News
"Earlier at around 2.30 pm, he had been reported missing after he had disappeared near the station." The boy's body was found at around 3pm.
Another train driver
It was the driver of a passing train who saw the boy’s body on the track. The train driver informed the rail infrastructure manager Infrabel. Infrabel’s spokesman Thomas Baeken told VRT News that rail traffic through the tunnel was then stopped.
Mr Baeken added that train driver that spotted the boy’s body was not involved in the collision. An investigation will find out how the accident happened and which train was involved.
Investigation
The Antwerp Public Prosecutor's Office has appointed an Examining Magistrate to conduct an investigation into an "accidental killing". This is the normal procedure after an accident of this nature.
The examining magistrate went to the accident scene on Monday. He was accompanied by the public prosecutor and forensics experts from the Federal Judicial Police laboratory.
Disruption to rail services
The tragic accident meant that rail services through Antwerp Central were severely disrupted from 4.15 pm to 9 pm on Monday. Dozens of trains were cancelled.
No trains were able to stop or depart from level -1 of the underground section of the station. This level houses 4 platforms. It was initially reported that there would be no rail traffic on level -1 all evening, but at 9 p.m. the NMBS reported that services had resumed.