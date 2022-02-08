5-year-old boy found dead in tunnel at Antwerp Central railway station

Earlier the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel had reported that rail traffic through the tunnel was severely disrupted as someone had been hit by a train.

The public prosecutor later said that the victim was a five-year-old boy. This was also reported on Twitter by the Federal Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet (Francophone green), who expressed his condolences to the relatives of the dead boy.

What exactly happened is currently being investigated by the public prosecutor. The public prosecutor’s sporkeswoman Lieselotte Claessens told VRT News

"Earlier at around 2.30 pm, he had been reported missing after he had disappeared near the station." The boy's body was found at around 3pm.