“No grounds to refuse De Kock’s surrender to Belgium”

Dean’s body was found in Zealand (The Netherlands) on 17 January. The boy had been missing for several days after he had been entrusted to De Kock’s care. De Kock was arrested in the Netherlands, while his girlfriend was detained in Belgium.

De Kock is seeking a trial in the Netherlands. His lawyer says his client should at most be tried for culpable neglect i.e. failing to help Dean in his hour of need.

The European arrest warrant against De Kock speaks of acts that mainly took place in Belgium, in Sint-Niklaas and Sint-Gillis-Waas, while counsel Yap insisted that the Netherlands is where the facts occurred.

The lawyer also pointed to what he called the structural overpopulation in Belgian jails “where health care is below standard and access to health care cannot be guaranteed".

The Dutch prosecutor argued that De Kock is suspected of abduction and murder and that Belgium is better placed to prosecute him. Belgium was said to have guaranteed that De Kock would be kept in a cell that meets minimum standards.

“It’s reasonable to assume in Belgium De Kock will be in contact with a psychologist and psychiatrist” the Dutch prosecutor told the court. Justine Asbroek, the prosecutor’s press official, added “there are no legal grounds to refuse the surrender. The European warrant has been issued by the appropriate judicial authorities in Belgium. The facts mainly took place in Belgium and De Kock, the victim and his relatives are Belgian”.

The procedure before the Dutch international legal aid chamber seems a formality. Dutch and Belgian prosecutors earlier decided on proceedings in Belgium. A ruling that cannot be appealed is expected within two weeks.