Family of missing Belgian woman arrives in Peru

Natacha de Crombrugghe from Linkebeek in Flemish Brabant has not been seen or heard from since Sunday 23 January. She was touring Peru when she went missing. She had left on her own to visit the Colca Canyon, an area popular with tourists in the south of the country.

A search has been mounted in an attempt to locate the young Belgian woman. The Peruvian newspaper RPP Noticias reports that a team of mountain guides, police officers and rescue workers has been combing the Colca Canyon for the past five days in an effort to find clues that might help locate the missing Belgian.

A drone has been deployed to help search the most inaccessible areas. Rescue workers have also searched several deep ravines in an effort to find the missing tourist. However, as yet the search has proved unsuccessful.