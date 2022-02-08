Family of missing Belgian woman arrives in Peru
In the ongoing search for a Belgian woman that has been missing since 23 January, rescue workers in Peru have found several items of women’s clothing. The daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ reports that the clothing will be shown to the family of Natacha de Crombrugghe that arrived in Peru on Monday.
Natacha de Crombrugghe from Linkebeek in Flemish Brabant has not been seen or heard from since Sunday 23 January. She was touring Peru when she went missing. She had left on her own to visit the Colca Canyon, an area popular with tourists in the south of the country.
A search has been mounted in an attempt to locate the young Belgian woman. The Peruvian newspaper RPP Noticias reports that a team of mountain guides, police officers and rescue workers has been combing the Colca Canyon for the past five days in an effort to find clues that might help locate the missing Belgian.
A drone has been deployed to help search the most inaccessible areas. Rescue workers have also searched several deep ravines in an effort to find the missing tourist. However, as yet the search has proved unsuccessful.
Women’s clothing
The Peruvian newspaper Gazzeta de Arequipa reports that another group of rescue workers that is searching in an area known as Yaguar found some items of women’s clothing. RPP Noticias reports that these will be shown to Natacha de Crombrugghe’s family, who arrived in Arequipa on Monday.
Natacha’s parents and her brother are being given assistance and support by a member of staff from the Belgian Embassy. The Belgian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wouter Poels told the daily Het Laatste Nieuws that the embassy official “Will help them make contact with the right people as quickly as possible”.