First invites for 4th jab dispatched

Reduced immunity can be caused by an illness or medical treatment. People in this group were offered a third jab last September.

“200,000 people will be invited” Flemish health minister Beke told VRT. “Among people with lower immunity this fourth jab will complete their basic vaccination schedule. For these people the fourth jab can be seen as a booster”.

Belgium’s high council for health has not yet issued advice with regard to a fourth jab for the wider population. Residents in care homes were offered their booster or third jab last October/November.