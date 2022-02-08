Flemish Human Rights Institute to deal with sexual discrimination too

In recent days and following a series of cases of inappropriate sexual behaviour and sexual intimidation leading academics have been calling for an independent body where people can report complaints.

The Flemish Ombud service today also boasts a separate gender chamber.

“Today too few people are aware of this. We want to end fragmentation and ensure citizens know where they can head” says Mr Somers.

The new Human Rights Institute should be operating by 2023, but in the meantime and in conjunction with the chamber itself and the universities the authorities intend to promote greater awareness of its workings.

“In addition to this, it remains important to invest in prevention and prosecution, but a body where you can easily report complaints will complete our approach” says Somers.

The Flemish community’s gender ombudswoman Annelies D’Espallier isn’t opposed to the idea of an independent body where you can report complaints but stresses the importance of internal bodies where such complaints can already be made. “Existing reporting points that are close to victims already exist and should be used. It’s important not to skip this step” she says.

In addition to accepting complaints about sexual intimidation and inappropriate sexual behaviour the Flemish Human Rights Institute will also be ready to look into all forms of wider discrimination. Mediation and efforts at reconciliation will first be tried when a report is received. If that fails, the matter will be brought to an independent chamber where disputes can be settled.

“When mediation fails an independent chamber consisting of judges and specialised layers will be able to provide judgement if this is the wish of the citizen” says Somers.

In the Netherlands such verdicts are followed in 80% of cases and the discrimination is ended. In the other 20% of cases the citizen or organisation can take the matter to court armed with the chamber’s ruling putting victims in a stronger position.