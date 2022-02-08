Fuel oil residue washes up on West Flemish beaches

The emergency services, together with the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center (MRCC), are investigating the extent and cause of the pollution.

The blobs of fuel oil are between about the size of a finger to exceptionally the size of a hand. The amount of fuel oil residue that has washed up on the beaches varies according to location. A possible source of the pollution is fuel oil residue that had settled on the seabed and is now starting to wash up due to Storm Corrie.