Gas-fired power stations' profits soared last year says energy regulator
According to figures from the federal energy regulator CREG the profits made by the country’s gas-fired power stations rose to 40 million euro last year. This is a big increase on the between 4 and 10 million euro in profits the plants made in previous years. The increased in profit is reported to have come about due to the plants having sold some on their gas reserves on the gas commodities markets rather than using them to produce electricity.
Since 2017 CREG has been using a theoretical model to calculate the profits made by gas-fired power stations. The model is based on a power plant with a capacity of 400 MW. 400MW is the production capacity of the larger gas-fired power station that are currently in existence in Belgium. Future gas-fired power stations will have a production capacity that is twice this. The model also assumes that the power stations have fixed costs totaling 7.5 million euro/annum.
Given the market conditions since last summer, it has often been more financially attractive for energy companies to sell gas on than to use it for electricity production. Taking this into account, the energy regulator calculates profits of 39.3 million euro per 400MW plant in 2021. In the eight years before those profits fluctuated between 4.2 and 10.8 million euro. Twice there was even a loss: in 2014 (6.1 million euro) and in 2019 (0.7 million euro).
When making its calculation CREG also presumes that the power stations buy most of their gas a long time in advance. Those that manage the plants are constantly asking themselves the question of what will be most profitable: using the gas they have to generate electricity or selling gas on the short-term commodities market. In recent months the price of gas on the short-term commodities market has gone through the roof.
A complex calculation
Several factors are at play here. Two units of gas are required to produce one unit of electricity. The cost of paying for the CO2 emission rights for the gas used also must be considered. Furthermore, an electricity producer that doesn’t use its gas for electricity production will have to buy in electricity from elsewhere to be able to fulfill its supply contract.
Only once all these factors have been considered can an electricity producer decide whether it might be more profitable to selling its gas and not use it to produce electricity.
Energy sector says "We need to look at the long-term"
Belgium has 9 gas-fired power stations with a capacity of around 400 MW. Five of these are run by Engie Electrabel, two by Luminus. TotalEnergies and T-Power each have one gas-fired power station each of these power stations.
In an initial response to CREG’s figures, the federation of Electricity and Gas Companies’ (FEBEG) CEO Marc Van den Bosch told VRT News that the condition of gas-fired power stations has depreciated over a period of at least twenty years and that there often large maintenance costs. Mr Van den Bosch added that he wonders whether CREG had considered such costs when it made its calculation. "You have to look at the long-term picture and not look at the profits of one year".
Energy Minister: "I don't want to leave it at this"
The Federal Energy Minister Energy Tinne Van der Straeten (Flemish green) told VRT News that she intends to look examine the situation further.
"This is a theoretical model, and I am now going to ask CREG to come up with concrete figures”.
When asked whether gas-fired power stations should receive state subsidies in the future, Ms Van der Straeten said: "In any case, making big profits without producing electricity is absolutely out of the question. It is ingrained in the system that, if the prices are very high, that the excess flows back (to the state). That's called the payback obligation: the obligation to repay."