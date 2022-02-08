Gas-fired power stations' profits soared last year says energy regulator

Since 2017 CREG has been using a theoretical model to calculate the profits made by gas-fired power stations. The model is based on a power plant with a capacity of 400 MW. 400MW is the production capacity of the larger gas-fired power station that are currently in existence in Belgium. Future gas-fired power stations will have a production capacity that is twice this. The model also assumes that the power stations have fixed costs totaling 7.5 million euro/annum.

Given the market conditions since last summer, it has often been more financially attractive for energy companies to sell gas on than to use it for electricity production. Taking this into account, the energy regulator calculates profits of 39.3 million euro per 400MW plant in 2021. In the eight years before those profits fluctuated between 4.2 and 10.8 million euro. Twice there was even a loss: in 2014 (6.1 million euro) and in 2019 (0.7 million euro).

When making its calculation CREG also presumes that the power stations buy most of their gas a long time in advance. Those that manage the plants are constantly asking themselves the question of what will be most profitable: using the gas they have to generate electricity or selling gas on the short-term commodities market. In recent months the price of gas on the short-term commodities market has gone through the roof.