There will be nearly 13 million of us by 2070

Today there are just over 11.5 million people in Belgium. By 2070 this figure is set to increase by 1.3 million. The rate of increase is forecast to slow in comparison with the past three decades.

The pandemic resulted in a higher number of deaths than usual and has dented life expectations. A full year was topped off life expectancy down to 83 for women and 78 for men in 2020.

The Planning office’s Hendrik Nevejan says no significant excess deaths were recorded last year and life expectancy is once again expected to increase. Higher life expectancy is linked to progress in medicine and better living conditions fuelled partly by improved schooling. “Gains are set to get smaller in coming years” warns Nevejan.

“During the past two decades migration has been the largest engine for population growth and that will remain so till 2070. For the long-term migration flows remain high though growth is limited.

“We expect increased migration from EU states linked to population growth in these countries. We do anticipate lower migration from ‘newer’ EU states like Romania, Poland and Bulgaria. That’s linked to falls in population totals in these countries. Belgium also becomes a less attractive destination as these states fare better economically”.

Births are another important factor.

“Till 2030 we expect births to outstrip deaths. This will no longer be the case after 2040 when deaths will exceed births”.

In 2021 on average there were 1.59 births per woman. The figure is up a touch from 1.54 in 2020. In the long-term this figure is set to rise to 1.70.

The pandemic had a smaller impact on demographics in 2020 than expected. “The impact on migration was limited” says Nevejan.

Corona restrictions had led people to expect a reduction in migration flows in both directions. A drop in migration of 50% was anticipated, but only a 15% fall materialised. Measures limiting international movement only had a limited impact on Belgian migration.

The pandemic’s impact on births too was smaller than forecast. Conceptions fell during the first lockdown of 2020 triggering lower births nine months later. Conceptions were up immediately after lockdown – “It could be due to a light euphoria” the experts say – but returned to normal after that.

By 2070 the population of Brussels will have increased by 7% compared to now. For Flanders the figure is up 15%, for Wallonia up 12%.

Nevejan explains that increases in Brussels due to births and migration will almost entirely be cancelled out due to movement to other regions. Population growth in Flanders and Wallonia will be restrained due to deaths outstripping births.

The aging of the population continues too. Average age today stands at 42, but this figure is set to increase to 45.5 by 2070.

The rise is being linked to higher life expectancy and the aging of baby boomers. The number of people born in the Sixties will increase numbers in higher age categories.