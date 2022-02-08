Toddler found dead in railway tunnel had run away from a nearby hamburger restaurant

The little boy’s body was found in the tunnel at around 4pm on Monday. It was the driver of a train that spotted the boy as he drove his train through the tunnel. The rail company NMBS had asked its staff to be on the lookout for the 5-year-old. The police were also searching for the boy after his mother reported his disappearance to them at around 2:30pm.

The boy, a pupil at the KIDS school for children with special needs in Hasselt, had been with his mother in a McDonald's hamburger restaurant yesterday afternoon around 100 metres from the railway station. However, he is reported to have run away while his mother was in the toilet.

The boy is believed to have entered the station on his own before going down to one of the platforms in the underground section of the station. He is then believed to have walked to the end of the platform and into the railway tunnel where he died.