Toddler found dead in railway tunnel had run away from a nearby hamburger restaurant
There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how the five-year-old boy who was found dead in a railway tunnel in Antwerp on Monday could have ended up there. The toddler, who was a pupil at at school in Hasselt (Limburg Province) was found in the tunnel that runs under Antwerp Central Station (photo, above) after a train driver raised the alarm. He had been reported missing earlier by his mother after he had vanished from a hamburger restaurant near to the station.
The little boy’s body was found in the tunnel at around 4pm on Monday. It was the driver of a train that spotted the boy as he drove his train through the tunnel. The rail company NMBS had asked its staff to be on the lookout for the 5-year-old. The police were also searching for the boy after his mother reported his disappearance to them at around 2:30pm.
The boy, a pupil at the KIDS school for children with special needs in Hasselt, had been with his mother in a McDonald's hamburger restaurant yesterday afternoon around 100 metres from the railway station. However, he is reported to have run away while his mother was in the toilet.
The boy is believed to have entered the station on his own before going down to one of the platforms in the underground section of the station. He is then believed to have walked to the end of the platform and into the railway tunnel where he died.
“The worst thing that could happen to us”
The dead boy is from Hasselt in Limburg Province. He and brother were pupils at the KIDS school. The school is a school for children with special needs and the little boy that died in the tunnel on Monday was in a class for children with an autism spectrum disorder.
The Headmistress of the school Nele Beckers told VRT Radio 2 Limburg that this makes it particularly difficult to try and explain what happened to the boy to his classmates.
Furthermore, the young age (5) of the children makes it difficult anyway for them to be able understand what has happened. However, Ms Beckers added that she and her team are doing all they can to explain what has happened in a way that the children will understand. Parents of pupils at the school have also been informed.
The Headmistress went onto say that as a school the death of a pupil is about the worst thing that can happen. “We are now in a grieving process. We are now trying to pull together as best we can.”