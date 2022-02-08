Unseen photo of Hitler in Ghent released

Following the Fall of Belgium in May 1940 the German leader visited Belgium stopping in Ghent where he paraded in a convoy of 14 Mercedes cars. Two planes flew above the city to offer added protection.

The Führer’s visit to Ghent formed part of a triumphal progress intended to mark the conquest of Belgium and France. In Ghent he visited the St Bavo Square and the Castle of the Counts. Earlier he had passed through Brussels before also moving on to Ieper.

The photo of Hitler in Ghent was taken only days after the city’s surrender to Nazi forces. Belgium would remain occupied till October 1944.