Unseen photo of Hitler in Ghent released
A photo showing Adolf Hitler’s visit to Ghent in 1940 is among a series of photographs that graphic designer Korneel Bostyn has now added colour to. The photos were not in the public domain and belong to the collection of Sander Van Wassenhove. Bostyn and Van Wassenhove had their doubts about releasing the photos but decided to go ahead due to their historical importance.
Following the Fall of Belgium in May 1940 the German leader visited Belgium stopping in Ghent where he paraded in a convoy of 14 Mercedes cars. Two planes flew above the city to offer added protection.
The Führer’s visit to Ghent formed part of a triumphal progress intended to mark the conquest of Belgium and France. In Ghent he visited the St Bavo Square and the Castle of the Counts. Earlier he had passed through Brussels before also moving on to Ieper.
The photo of Hitler in Ghent was taken only days after the city’s surrender to Nazi forces. Belgium would remain occupied till October 1944.
The following photo shows a German army soldier on a roof in Ghent during the conquest of the city. The very same day the Nazi swastika was raised on city hall.
Graphic designer Bostyn spoke with people who had witnessed the events before adding colour. “Sometimes the structure of the material provides a hint. Sometimes it’s artistic licence” he told VRT.
Bostyn has added colour to many photos but given the historical value of the prints the present operation was executed with even greater care than usual. Collector Van Wassenhove found the photograph of Hitler in Ghent in Germany. All the photos come from private collections and were bought at auction.
“Virtually every German soldier had a camera” says Van Wassenhove explaining the existence of these images. “In this respect they were head of us and this is why there are so many photos like these in private collections. Often, they remained unknown to a wider audience. Often these are not propaganda images, but photos of everyday life in the German army, the Wehrmacht”.
Korneel Bostyn intends to post more photos from the collection on his Instagram page Ghent.Colored soon.