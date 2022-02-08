Woman stabbed in Leuven suburb

The daily Het Laatste Nieuws quotes eyewitnesses as saying they saw a man attack a woman as they were sitting in a car that was parked on the Aarschotsesteenweg. The man smashed one of the car’s windows before stabbing the woman with a knife. Witness to the incident intervened and were able to overpower the man and keep him at the scene until the police arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries were not life threatening. The motive for the stabbing is still unclear. The judicial authorities have appointed an examining magistrate and a police surgeon to investigate the stabbing.