53% of hospitality outlets flouting the law

Checks in Belgian hospitality last year revealed that half of all bars and restaurants were not entirely compliant with the law. The introduction of flexi jobs (mainly for people who want to work in hospitality as a second job) and the ‘white’ cash register do not seem to have sorted violations of tax and social legislation. The ‘white’ cash register is connected to a black box and registers all operations in compliance with the law. Tax inspectors also have access to the ‘white’ cash register data. Figures from the social inspection show 53% of businesses checked were not entirely complying with the law. The figure is higher than when checks were carried out before the introduction of the ‘white’ cash register.