“Russian Federation must take the first steps”
PM Alexander De Croo is in Estonia to show support for NATO’s eastern flank and visit the crews of the four Belgian F-16 fighter jets that are currently guarding Baltic airspace as part of the NATO air defence rota. Mr De Croo was joined by the Estonian premier Kaja Kallas.
Mr De Croo says the Russian Federation must take the first steps to reduce tension with Ukraine and NATO. Only when that happens will a proper dialogue be possible said the Belgian leader.
The Belgian PM notes Belgium is fully signed up to NATO’s dual track approach: attempting to dialogue with the Russian Federation, but also preparing a raft of punitive sanctions in case Ukraine is invaded.
The Belgian F-16s are stationed in Estonia till the end of March.