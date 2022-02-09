‘Ugly Belgian Houses’ on show at Ruby Gallery in Brussels

Hannes tracked down the country’s ugliest houses for the VRT TV programme “Iedereen Beroemd”. Architecture was seen as the criterion to select Belgium’s ugliest houses. Hannes also tried to get permission to take a picture and that wasn’t always easy.

Some owners were convinced and these photos are now on show at the exhibition “Ugly Belgian Houses”.

“85 owners out of 500 approved the taking of a photo. I was certainly limited” says Hannes. “We also selected the best, craziest and most fun houses and these on show here”.

Flemish Brabant appears to be an area particularly rich in ugly Belgian houses. “I remember being under the flight route for planes landing at Zaventem, in Steenokkerzeel. There you find really ugly houses. I believe, because of the flight route, people there were given more leeway. Dilbeek is another hotspot for ugly Belgian houses. You would think ‘what a nice, green village’, but there are quite a few monstrosities. We often forget to look. We’re in the car and drive past far too quickly” says Hannes. “If you take your time in any village in Flemish Brabant you will hit the jackpot”.

The collection is on show at Thierry Dubois’s Ruby Gallery till 5 March.

“It’s nice to be able to fuel the debate about what is ugly and what isn’t thanks to this exhibition” says Thierry. “You should see the visitors discussing it. They wonder if they would like to live there. Great to hear. Despite being called ugly Belgian houses, it’s still a rogues’ label. It’s a concept you can be proud of. Owners realise that!”