Booster jabs for teenagers from today

Youngsters need to come forward of their own accord for the jab. Unlike in previous operations no invites are being sent out. Booster vaccination is recommended. The youngster or his or her parents needs to contact the vaccination centre of their area to make an appointment.

“You’re supposed to attend the vaccine centre you visited on previous occasions” says Ria Vandenreyt of the Care and Health organisation. “All centres will have vaccines available. We don’t expect the number of youngsters who come forward to equal the number who qualify”.

How do you make an appointment? This varies from vaccine centre to vaccine centre. Some use a call centre, others an online platform where you choose your day and time. Walk-in sessions are also being organised.

Vaccine centres are gearing up to deliver boosters for youngsters ahead of the half term break as a booster may be required by some destinations. To make sure you get boosted in time, it’s best to make an appointment soonest. You will find more information on the website of your municipality.

At least one parent must provide written permission. The form is available on the Care and Health Agency website.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered for this age category as was also the case for jabs 1 and 2.