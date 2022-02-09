COVID-19 update: sharp fall in new cases

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 5 February, 27,298 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 41% on the week. 92% of cases are omicron variant.

Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 8 February on average 324 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 11% on the week.

4,188 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 2% on the week. 431 patients are in intensive care – up 4% on the week.

In the week to 5 February on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 30% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,492 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 78,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 February – a 30% fall on the week. 39.5% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.98 – down 20% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

6,642,374 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 58% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.