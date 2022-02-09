COVID-19 update: sharp fall in new cases
Figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show another big fall in the average number of new recorded cases of coronavirus. Daily hospitalisations too are falling.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 5 February, 27,298 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 41% on the week. 92% of cases are omicron variant.
Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.
In the week to 8 February on average 324 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 11% on the week.
4,188 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 2% on the week. 431 patients are in intensive care – up 4% on the week.
In the week to 5 February on average 39 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 30% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,492 deaths have been linked to Covid.
On average 78,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 5 February – a 30% fall on the week. 39.5% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.98 – down 20% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 98 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.
6,642,374 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 58% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.