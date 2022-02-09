Duct tape used on pupil with learning difficulties on De Lijn bus

Karen Van der Sypen, De Lijn spokeswoman said: “We really regret what happened and wish to apologise. The driver did not act in an appropriate fashion. The boy was extremely restless on the bus and the person accompanying the youngsters wasn’t really able to improve the situation. The driver made the judgement that the safety of passengers was endangered. He then used duct tape to immobilise the boy, but that isn’t how one is supposed to intervene. Normally, in such situations, the driver is supposed to stop by the roadside and await reinforcements”.

The driver, who works for a De Lijn subcontractor, has received a sanction. He is no longer allowed to carry schoolchildren.

The boy’s parents have filed a complaint. “We are finalising the dossier and it will be handed over to prosecutors” says Sébastien Verbeke of the local police. “ They will decide what happens next. The police do not wish to comment further given the involvement of a minor”.