Mandatory homeworking for the chop?
Flemish employment minister Hilde Crevits is eager to ditch mandatory homeworking. At present homeworking is obligatory at least four days a week for people who can work from home. Ms Crevits says that homeworking will feature high on the agenda of the meeting of the governments’ consultative committee that has the final say on corona measures and which meets next Friday.
“If it was up to me to decide” said Crevits “I would switch to homeworking being highly recommended”.
Ms Crevits believes homeworking has now become part and parcel of everyday life: after the previous mandatory period people still continued to work from home one or two days a week.
“Today the negative effects of mandatory homeworking are becoming visible: it’s not healthy!” she told VRT.