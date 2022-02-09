Suspect collared after attempted abduction of girl on tram

The girl was travelling by tram with a friend towards the Brussels South Station. When she gave up her seat to another passenger, she was approached by a man she did not know. When he got off the tram, he attempted to pull her off the vehicle with him. Several other passengers rushed to the girl’s assistance and prevented this. The child’s parents have filed a complaint with Belgian railways police.

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, thought to be a 30-year-old man known to the police. His exact motives for the abduction are still unclear. The suspect appears before a magistrate today.