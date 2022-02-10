8 terrorist suspects arrested, 5 released

Federal prosecutors say the thirteen didn’t yet have any precise plan for a terrorist atrocity in mind. The judicial authorities add they chose to intervene at an early stage.

All thirteen suspects were known to the judicial authorities, some of them for incitement and glorification of terrorism and the group calling itself Islamic State. The suspects are in their twenties and hail from Antwerp and Maaseik (Limburg).

It was on Tuesday morning that federal judicial police raided 13 premises across Antwerp Province. The operation formed part of a federal police dossier relating to the participation in activities of a terrorist group.

A group from Antwerp operating in Salafist jihadi circles had entered the judicial authorities’ sights. Tuesday’s operation was launched to further map out the activities of this group.