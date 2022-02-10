“Freedom Convoy to head for Brussels on Sunday”

A convoy from Paris is expected to make for Brussels, the “European Capital”, via Lille on Sunday. There are plans to occupy important intersections like the Jubel Park area and Schuman Circus in the vicinity of the HQ of the European commission for up to 4 weeks. A less radical plan is for a gathering at the Heizel. The fear is that protesters from the four corners of Europe will head for Brussels on Monday.

Ms Verlinden took her decision in consultation with the Mayor of the City of Brussels. She is now looking which measures are needed in Brussels and the borders to enforce the ban.

Truckers blocking roads are liable to be punished.

“Obstructing the emergency services is an issue” says Verlinden. “It’s unclear how long the ban will apply. As soon as it’s not needed it will be trashed, but we absolutely want to prevent the capital being paralysed by a small group of truckers”.

Ms Verlinden is also in contact with her French counterpart. Brussels police are asking drivers to avoid downtown Brussels from Sunday onwards and for people to use public transport.

The protesters are a varied group of people who all oppose current corona policies. Several groups that staged earlier protests are active once again. “Hand For Freedom” is asking supporters to offer accommodation to protesters. It’s unclear whether professional truckers will join the protest like in Canada. Febetra, the Belgian hauliers’ federation, doesn’t support the protest. It says its members don’t feel particularly dissatisfied by corona measures.

Protesters who have taken to social media in Belgium oppose government corona policies and in particular the Covid Safe Ticket that allows holders to provide vaccine certification in bars and restaurants, etc.