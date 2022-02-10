“Youngsters get ‘dickpics’ as soon as they start secondary”

Often the photos are sent by people they don’t know. “It’s a form of flirting” says Sarah though she believes these “seduction dickpics” rarely appeal.

Sarah doesn’t believe the situation is like in the Netherlands where girls told the new government commissioner for inappropriate sexual behaviour, they receive dickpics every day, but when she asks a group of youngsters at one of her training sessions who has received a naked photo 90% of hands are raised.

Sarah says children experience sexting at ever younger ages. “It starts in the first years of secondary. As soon as youngsters move to secondary, they experience it”.

Often unknown men or boys send a dickpic, often to several girls at the same time. “It mainly happens on Instagram or Snapchat. Girls are added to chatgroups in which naked photos are posted or in which they are asked to send their own”.

Many youngsters feel the number of followers they have is important. That’s why they don’t know them all.

“It’s not always boys sending photos to girls either. Girls too send unsolicited photos”.

The first time children are taken aback, but the second or third time it happens far less so.

“It’s seems normal to them. They say they don’t respond and they remove the photos, but they don’t like it”.

Sarah says we should not consider unsolicited naked photos as the new normal. “It’s a form of inappropriate sexual behaviour and we should not accept it. That’s why it’s important to talk about it and set boundaries and decide what you should do when you get a photo like that, whether you can forward. Sexting is now on the school curriculum”.