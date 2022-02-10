COVID-19 update: further falls in cases and hospitalisations

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 February, 26,454 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 42% on the week. 95.5% of cases are omicron variant.

Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 9 February on average 316 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 14% on the week.

4,091 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down for the first time, down 3% on the week. 430 patients are in intensive care – unchanged on the week.

In the week to 5 February on average 41 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 24% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,497 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 76,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 February – a 31% fall on the week. 38.8% of tests came back positive.

6,717,303 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 58% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.