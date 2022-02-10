COVID-19 update: further falls in cases and hospitalisations
Figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show another large fall in the average number of new recorded cases of coronavirus. Daily hospitalisations too are falling.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 6 February, 26,454 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 42% on the week. 95.5% of cases are omicron variant.
Since the start of the pandemic over 3.3 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.
In the week to 9 February on average 316 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 14% on the week.
4,091 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down for the first time, down 3% on the week. 430 patients are in intensive care – unchanged on the week.
In the week to 5 February on average 41 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 24% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 29,497 deaths have been linked to Covid.
On average 76,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 6 February – a 31% fall on the week. 38.8% of tests came back positive.
6,717,303 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 58% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.