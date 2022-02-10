Flemish bakers warn of higher prices

“The price of wheat and dairy products has risen 30% in recent weeks” says Bert Ceulemans of Bakers Flanders. “We’re hearing reports from wheat traders that there could be shortages by April or May”.

The federation warns people are going to feel the price increases in their pocket.

Geert Vanderheyden of Bakery Heidi in Ternat (Flemish Brabant) says he’s managing to source all the ingredients he needs at the minute. All products have become dearer, he warns, saying shoppers should get ready for price increases.

Like in many other sectors price increases are linked to the pandemic, but poor harvests and higher energy prices too will weigh on the price consumers will have to pay.

“Energy prices are having a bigger impact than the price increase for wheat. Most ovens are fuelled by gas. We can’t escape the price hike. These are costs we have to pass on” Geert says.