Former Anderlecht manager Van Holsbeeck gets out of jail
Anderlecht’s former manager Herman Van Holsbeeck has been released from jail under licence. The former football manager was arrested last month as part of a fraud enquiry centring on football agent Christophe Henrotay.
Prosecutors were eager to keep him in jail because they didn’t want him to have any contact with other suspects in the case but Van Holsbeeck appealed. Under the conditions of his licence Van Holsbeeck is not allowed to meet up with other suspects and requires permission from an examining magistrate to travel abroad.