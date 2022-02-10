Retailers obliged to offer electronic payments

Obliging retailers to offer customers at least one form of electronic payment is one of the measures in finance minister Van Peteghem’s plan to combat fraud. The minister hopes to emulate the success of smart cash registers in hospitality, the so called ‘white’ cash registers that register all operations and to which the tax authorities have access.

Under the bill cash payments are still allowed and retailers can decide for themselves which form of electronic payment they offer.

The bill also increases cuts tax on training checks that the regional authorities can offer employees to train and reorient towards professions that are on the shortage list.

25 officials from the Special Tax Inspection Service are being made judicial police officers and will reinforce efforts to combat fraud.