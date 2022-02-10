Strong rise in house prices in Leuven, Ghent and Antwerp

The number of transactions in Flemish provincial capitals rose sharply last year” says notary Bart Van Opstal of the Fednot federation. “All provincial capitals increased their pull”.

It’s above all people in their 30s and 40s who are buying in these locations. “They are purchasing a home to live in but often also a property to let” says Van Opstal. “They believe the rented accommodation market is more interesting in cities than in outlying areas”.

Leuven is most expensive with the average house now going for 445,864 euros. Here prices too have risen fastest: up 10.7%. House prices in Ghent rose 10.2% on average last year to 372,419 euros for the average house. Compare this to Bruges or Hasselt where house prices rose by 5%. That’s under the Flemish average.

In Antwerp prices rose 8.1% with the average home now going for 329,747 euros.

Purchasing a flat is still cheapest in Hasselt and most expensive in Ghent where the average flat now goes for just under 300,000 euros.

In the five provincial capitals flat prices rose 6.2% on average last year, a rise that is also above the Flemish average of 5.7%. The biggest increase was recorded in Antwerp where flat prices rose 7.8% last year and that had a major impact on the average.

In Antwerp Berchem and the City of Antwerp are the most expensive locations to buy property. The price of a house in Berchem rose 14.3% last year to 430,030 euros. In Ghent Drongen is the priciest suburb with the average house now costing just under half a million euros. House prices in Drongen are up 32.5% on the year.