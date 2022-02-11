Discover the plans for four new Antwerp pre-metro stations

The new stations on Antwerp’s pre-metro network will be called Willibrordus, Drink, Stuivenberg and Morkhoven.

If all goes to plan four new pre-metro stations will open in Antwerp in 2026. The designs for Drink, Morkhoven, Stuivenberg and Willibrordus are now ready. Two of the four stations will be built in a 2.8-kilometer tunnel that has remained unused since the 1970s.

The stations have been designed by the Belgian-Dutch design team AGT (archipelago/GROUP A/Tractebel). Lennart Luchtens of Archipelago Architects told VRT News that "Daylight was extremely important to us because it increases the comfort and sense of safety for travelers,"

Mr Luchtens added that "We have used transparent stairs and views to the other platforms. This means that there are no blind or other dark corners where you might feel unsafe”.

In a press release, the Flemish authorities say that that one of the main challenges is to transform concreate structures from the 1970s and 80s into inviting contemporary locations. A lot of emphasise has been place of light and air.