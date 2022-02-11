Historic! Hanne Desmet takes bronze at the Winter Olympics

The short track skater had provided no lack of excitement on her way to the final, her second Olympic final this week. Having made it through with the slowest time and up against 4 of the world’s best skaters, Hanne Desmet started the final race as an underdog.

That didn't deter her though. She started in the worst position on the grid, but made a frantic attempt to push forward into the top 3. However, she wasted too much energy on the outside and dropped back into 5th place.

There the Belgian, who was runner up in the World Championships, was able to keep watch and take full advantage of any mistakes made by her rivals. Opportunity came knocking two rounds before the end when the Italian Ariannia Fontana and the American Kristen Santos both fell.

Desmet stayed straight and skated to a historic bronze medal at her first Winter Games. Her Dutch training buddy and World Champion Suzanne Schulting grabbed the gold medal. The Korean skater Minjeong Choi took silver.

Hanne Desmet’s bronze medal is historic. Not only is it Belgium’s first Olympic short track medal, but Hanne Desmet is also the very first Belgian woman to win an individual medal at the Winter Olympics.