It’s Code Orange from next Friday

From next Friday so-called “dynamic” indoor events (dance parties, discotheques, concerts at which the audience stands) will be allowed again. At such events the following measures will be in force. Staff must wear face covering. The Covid Safe Ticket will be required to gain entry. A target air quality level of 900ppm should be maintained. Additional ventilation from 1,200 ppm with an upper limit of 1,500 ppm set for such events. Crowd management is mandatory. A limit of 70% capacity has been set for indoor dynamic events.

For non-dynamic (seated/stationary) events, organisers will be allowed to go up to 80% capacity. Face coverings remain mandatory for both staff (excluding performers) and the audience. Those wising to attend an event at which more than 50 people are present will need a Covid Safe Ticket. Air quality targets are the same as those listed above for dynamic events. Crowd management is optional.

For outdoor dynamic events face coverings are mandatory for staff. The same air quality norms as for indoor events apply in covered areas such as food and drink tents. Crowd management remains mandatory and a Covid Safe ticket must be shown to gain access to events at which more that 100 people are in attendance. The same rules will apply to non-dynamic outdoor events with the exception that face covering are not mandatory, but only recommended if social distancing can’t be upheld.

In the hospitality industry the biggest change will be the scrapping of the mandatory closing time at midnight and the reopening of discotheques. We will also be able to dance again at our local bar if we so wish and the landlord or landlady allows us to. Face coverings will still have to be worn by staff. However, we will no longer be obliged to put a face covering on every time we stand up to, for example, go to the toilet. The number of people at a table will no longer be limited to 6.

Events organised by cultural, youth and sports clubs will have to abide by the following rules. For indoor events the same rules on face coverings will apply as in society as a whole. Participants are advised to avoid close social contact unless absolutely necessary. A Covid Safe Ticket is optional for events with more than 50 participants. Self-testing is advised as is good ventilation. A maximum limit of between 100 and 200 participants is advised depending on the size of the venue.

For outdoor events no limits are placed on capacity. The same rules regarding face coverings and CST apply as is the case for indoor events. Participants are advised to avoid close contact with others and covered areas such as food and drink tents should be well ventilated.