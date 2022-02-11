Leuven finishes in the top 5 of “must visit” destinations in Europe

Each year European Best Destinations (EDB) and the EDEN Network, an initiative by the European Commission, compile a list of the best cities to visit in Europe. Leuven was the only Belgian city on this year’s short-list. The Flemish Brabant city was selected for the short-list due to its rich historic and cultural heritage, the many events that take place there, its parks and other green open spaces and the diversity of its shops and restaurants.

During the past few weeks everyone that wished to has been able to vote for their favourite destination in an online poll. No fewer than 48,000 people from 77 countries voted for Leuven and the Flemish Brabant city finished 5th. In first place was the Slovene capital Ljubljana. The Spanish city of Marbella came in second and Amiens in France was 3rd.

This is the first time that a Belgian city has finished so high up in the list of Europe’s “must-visit” cities. The Mayor of Leuven Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) says that he is very proud.

“The fact that Leuven has achieved such a brilliant result makes me very proud. I would like to thank everyone that has voted for our city. EBD describes Leuven as a city where everything appears to be possible. There is an awful lot to do in Leuven in a unique historic setting. We like sharing this with our visitors from home and abroad. Always very welcome in Leuven”, Mayor Ridouani said.