Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls below 4,000
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the 7-day averages for new infections and hospitalisations. However, the number of people with the virus that are dying continues to increase.
During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 23,239 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 44% down on the figures for the previous week (25-31 January).
During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 72,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This in 33% down on the previous week. Of those tested 37.6% tested positive for the virus.
During the first week of this month the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 0.90. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 90 others. The omicron variant accounted for 95.5% of all coronavirus infections during this period.
Hospitalisations down, number of deaths still rising
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital continues to fall. During the week from 4 to 10 February an average of 297 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 18% on the figure for the previous week. The admissions figures include only those that have been admitted to hospital specifically due the ill-effects of COVID-19 and not patients hospitalised for other ailments and later tested positive for COVID-19.
There are currently 3,925 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure does included patients admitted for other reasons than COVID-19 that tested positive for coronavirus when they were admitted to hospital. 403 patients with COVID-19 are on ICUs, a fall of 6% on a week ago.
During the week from 30 January to 5 February an average of 43 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 29% up on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,497 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By Tuesday 8 February 9,173,915 had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,924,436 people (77% of the entire population) have been fully immunised. 6,717,304 people (58% of the entire population) have received an addition so-called “booster” jab.