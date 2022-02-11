Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised falls below 4,000

During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 23,239 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 44% down on the figures for the previous week (25-31 January).

During the week from 1 to 7 February an average of 72,500 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This in 33% down on the previous week. Of those tested 37.6% tested positive for the virus.

During the first week of this month the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 0.90. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 90 others. The omicron variant accounted for 95.5% of all coronavirus infections during this period.