Petrol prices reach record levels

The previous record price for petrol 95 (E10) was set in November 2021. Then the maximum price per litre rose to 1.797 euro. Figures from the petroleum industry federation Energia show that back in 2012 the price of what was then “normal” petrol was slightly higher that what will be the new record price for E10. However, this type of petrol that contained less biofuel than the types of petrol currently sold is no longer available.

The maximum price payable for petrol 98 (E5) is going up to. From tomorrow it will increase by 3.4% to 1.908 euro/litre.

While, the price of diesel (B7) had been falling, it is now set to rise again. From Saturday 12 February filling stations will be able to charge a maximum price of 1.838 euro/litre, an increase of 2.2 cent. Earlier this month the price of diesel reached a record level of 1.85 euro/litre.

The price increases have come about due to fluctuations in the prices of oil and bio components used to produce petrol and diesel on the international markets.