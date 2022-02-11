Professor Van Gucht: “The peak in intensive care has been reached”

“The number of infections has halved in two weeks. The number of hospitalisations has been falling too since last week and since today the number of patients in intensive care is falling. There too the peak has been reached”.

Professor Van Gucht went on to say that "If these trends continue, both conditions for us to switch to Code Orange have been met some time during the second half of February”.

These conditions are fewer than 500 COVID-19 patients on ICUs and fewer than 150 admissions per day of COVID-19 patients to the country’s hospitals. During the entire 5th wave of the pandemic the number of patients with COVID-19 on the country’s ICUs has not exceeded 500. It currently stands at just over 400.

However, there is still some way to go before the number of hospital admissions falls below 150/day. The latest 7-day average for hospital admissions put the number of admissions of patients with COVID-19 at 298/day.