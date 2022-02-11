What will be on the table at the Consultative Committee meeting?

At the previous Consultative Committee on January 21, the long-awaited corona barometer was finally introduced, starting in Code Red. The aim of the barometer is above all to give more predictability regarding the coronavirus rules and make decisions more transparent.

The number of patients in intensive care is already within the threshold values to allow for a switch from Code Red to Code Orange. Earlier this week the Virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht told VRT News that "We expect that in the second half of February the number of hospital admissions will also fall below 150 admissions per day".

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said in the Federal Parliament on Thursday that there is a broad consensus to drop from Code Red to Code Orange. This change would take place next Friday (18 February).

Politicians always have the last word regardless of whether there is a Corona Barometer. Exceptions are therefore always possible, and we will have to wait until the press conference after the Consultation Committee to know for sure what measures will be relaxed.

The cultural sector is already keen to switch to Code Orange and would also like to see the prospect of switching to Code Yellow in the near future as this would allow them to run 100% capacity again.

Not all sectors are included in the barometer. The real discussions are therefore mainly about those other sectors.