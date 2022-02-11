What will be on the table at the Consultative Committee meeting?
For the third time this year, representatives of the federal, regional and language community governments will meet on Friday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus measures. On the table this time is whether to change Corona Barometer Code Red to Code Orange. This will probably be done with the switch to Code Orange coming into force from next Friday. Another hot topic at Friday afternoon’s meeting will be the scrapping the obligation to wear a face covering for children between the ages of 6 and 12.
Code Orange of not?
At the previous Consultative Committee on January 21, the long-awaited corona barometer was finally introduced, starting in Code Red. The aim of the barometer is above all to give more predictability regarding the coronavirus rules and make decisions more transparent.
The number of patients in intensive care is already within the threshold values to allow for a switch from Code Red to Code Orange. Earlier this week the Virologist Professor Steven Van Gucht told VRT News that "We expect that in the second half of February the number of hospital admissions will also fall below 150 admissions per day".
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said in the Federal Parliament on Thursday that there is a broad consensus to drop from Code Red to Code Orange. This change would take place next Friday (18 February).
Politicians always have the last word regardless of whether there is a Corona Barometer. Exceptions are therefore always possible, and we will have to wait until the press conference after the Consultation Committee to know for sure what measures will be relaxed.
The cultural sector is already keen to switch to Code Orange and would also like to see the prospect of switching to Code Yellow in the near future as this would allow them to run 100% capacity again.
Not all sectors are included in the barometer. The real discussions are therefore mainly about those other sectors.
Face coverings for young children
A big point for discussion is the mandatory wearing of face coverings by children from the age of 6. The Flemish Minister of Education Ben Weyts (Nationalist) and the Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle (Christian democrat) are among those that argue in favour of scrapping the rule.
Professor Van Gucht says that he would rather wait until after the half term break. The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) agrees with Professor Van Gucht. During the question time in the Federal Parliament on Thursday Mr Vandenbroucke said that he believes it should be done step by step after the half term break. This means that the discussion will be about the timing.
Telework, shopping and CST
Also, up for discussion will be telework. Currently telework is mandatory 4 days a week. It is being considered whether this can possibly be reduced to three days a week. Telework may even become simply “recommended” and no longer a mandatory obligation as is currently the case.
Currently you can only go shopping in groups not exceeding 2 people. This might be increased at Friday afternoon’s meeting.
The abolition of the strongly criticised corona pass is not on the cards. The so-called “Covid Safe Ticket” (CST) will only be shelved once we reach Code Yellow.