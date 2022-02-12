Changes to the rules for people coming to Belgium from abroad

What do remain are the rules relating to countries or regions where the population (and visitors) run a very high risk of infection, the rules with relation to the definition essential and non-essential travel and the exception to the rules that is given to people staying here for less than 48 hours, haulers and cross-border workers.

The new rules were announced by the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) on Friday evening.

The new regulations have come about as a result of an EU directive concerning the global evolution of the spread of the omicron variant. Friday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee agreed that vaccination certificates will be considered valid for 270 days after the latest vaccination date for those that have received basic inoculation (two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Astra Zeneca or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson). If a person has received an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccines their vaccination certificate will be valid indefinitely.

An alternative to a vaccination certificate is the provision of a recent negative coronavirus test result. In the case of a “rapid” anti-gene test, the test must have been carried out no longer than 24 hours prior to arrival. In the case of PCR tests these must have been carried out no longer than 72 hours prior to a person’s arrival in Belgium.

The Consultative Committee has also asked the regional health ministers to simply the rules relating to screening and quarantine.