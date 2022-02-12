COVID-19: Infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up

The number of hospitalisations of people with COVID-19 is down too. During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 295 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week. This figure only includes patients that were hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19/

There are currently 3,852 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is 9% down on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 397 are in intensive care, a fall of 6% on a week ago. The hospital occupancy figures include all patients with COVID-19, including those that were admitted for other reasons than COVID.

The number of deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 44 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 30% on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,624 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.