COVID-19: Infections and hospitalisations down, deaths up
New figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano provide a generally positive picture with regard to the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The number of new infections with the virus is down significantly and the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 is also down. However, the number of people with the virus that are dying continues to increase.
During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 20,763 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is down 46% on the figures for the previous week.
During the same period an average of 67,900 tests were carried out each day. This is 33% less than during the previous week. Of those tested 35.8% tested positive for coronavirus. During the week from 2 to 8 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 0.88. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected an average of 88 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of hospitalisations of people with COVID-19 is down too. During the week from 5 to 11 February an average of 295 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 17% on the average for the previous week. This figure only includes patients that were hospitalised specifically due to COVID-19/
There are currently 3,852 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This is 9% down on this time last week. Of those hospitalised 397 are in intensive care, a fall of 6% on a week ago. The hospital occupancy figures include all patients with COVID-19, including those that were admitted for other reasons than COVID.
The number of deaths of people with COVID-19 continues to rise. During the week from 2 to 8 February an average of 44 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 30% on the figures for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 29,624 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 10 February at total of 9,181,482 people in Belgium had been given at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,947,740 (78% of the entire population had been fully immunised.
6,767,932 people (59% of the entire population of Belgium) have received an additional so-called “booster” jab.