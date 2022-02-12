Federal Judicial Authorities considering sending detectives to Peru to help search for Belgian woman

The Federal Judicial Authorities are keen to stress that they have every confidence in the efforts being made by the Peruvian police to find the young Belgian woman.

However, assistance from Belgian detectives would not only speed up the search but could also serve to offer support to Natacha’s parents and one of her brothers that have travelled to Peru.

The Peruvian police have used drones to help search the most inaccessible areas for traces of Natacha. A group of volunteer climbers has also been helping. However, local media report that as time has gone on this group has become smaller in number, not least because they have received too little logistical support from the authorities to be able to search efficiently.

It is not clear how many Belgian detectives would be sent to Peru nor when they would travel to South America. The Belgian Foreign Ministry will need to gain the necessary permission to send detectives to Peru from the authorities there.