Flemish Brabant bans “Freedom Convoy”

The decision to ban vehicle convoys has come admit fears that truckers from all over Belgium and other European countries might cause chaos like that seen in the Canadian capital Ottawa in recent weeks if their plan to descend on Brussels on Monday is allowed to go ahead. In Saturday’s press statement Governor Spooren said.

"Demonstrations are not banned, the right to demonstrate is safeguarded," However, the provincial authorities wish to ensure that major roads (such as the Brussels Orbital Motorway) and access roads to Zaventem Airport and other strategic places in Flemish Brabant are not blocked by protesters.

The 'Freedom Convoy' was already banned from the East Flemish city of Ghent and the entire Brussels-Capital Region.

Mr Spooren believes that Monday’s planned “Freedom Convoy” action would focus on major routes just outside Brussels and that the protesters would use roadside parking facilities in Flemish Brabant such as those on the E19 at Peutie and at the Heverlee, Rotselaar and Ruisbroek motorway services as meeting places.

In order to prevent possible blockades and nuisance and to allow the mayors of Flemish Brabant to act uniformly, the Governor has issued a police decree that covers the whole of Flemish Brabant.

Mr Spooren said that he issued the decree in consultation with the Local and Federal Police services. The National Crisis Center has been informed. "It is difficult to estimate what consequences the protest will bring with it. Both the local and federal police in Flemish Brabant are ready to intervene in a proportionate way if this is necessary to safeguard or restore public order.", Mr Spooren said.