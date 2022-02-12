Foreign Ministry advises Belgians in Ukraine to leave the country

Several countries, including the United States and the UK had already asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry statement reads “all travel to Ukraine is strongly discouraged. Belgian citizens who are currently in Ukraine and whose presence is not absolutely necessary are strongly advised to leave the country. If this is not possible, it is recommended to register on Travelers Online (Dutch/French/German) and to contact the Belgian Embassy in Kiev”.

“If the situation deteriorates, an evacuation from Ukraine cannot be guaranteed. It is therefore advisable to leave the country while you still can”, the Foreign Ministry says.