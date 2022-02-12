Hanne Desmet says that bronze medal “is heavier than I expected”

Hanne Desmet finished in third place in the final of the 1,000-meter short track on Friday. Her training buddy Suzanne Schulting took gold for The Netherlands with silver going to the South Korean skater Choi Min-jeong.

Speaking after having been given her medal, Hanne Desmet said "It's a heavy medal, heavier than I thought. It's nice to wait a day for it, yesterday there was the effort I’d put into the race and now I could enjoy the moment."

Speaking of the success she had shared with her friend and training buddy Suzanne Schulting, Hanne Desmet said. "It was also nice to share the moment with Suzanne and to see the whole team in the audience. Most of them had come, both the Belgians and the Dutch."

Suzanne Schulting and Hanne Desmet have been training together in Heerenveen for several years and have become friends. "It is very special to experience this moment together. It was nice to sit together beforehand and do a dance", Hanne Desmet told VRT Sport.