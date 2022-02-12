More than a quarter of hospitality outlets checked found to be flouting coronavirus rules
More than a quarter of the cafes and restaurants that were checked during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic were found to be not complying with the rules designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Most of the breaches of the rules related to the lack of a CO2 meter on the premises or a failure to enforce the rules on face coverings.
From Friday 18 February the hospitality industry will see a significant relaxation of the rules it is obliged to follow as we move from Code Red to Code Orange on the Corona Barometer. Figures released by the Federal Public Health Department show that the rules that will remain in force until then have not always been correctly observed by hospitality outlets.
First of all the good news: during checks by inspectors from the Federal Public Health Department that were carried out between 16 December 2021 and 8 February 2022 almost half of the businesses inspected were completely compliant with the corona measures.
However, serious breaches of the rules were discovered in more than a quarter of the businesses that were inspected. The proprietors were issued with 750-euro fines. A large portion (32%) of the breaches of the coronavirus rules concerned the lack of a CO2 meter. 18% of breaches of the rules related to face coverings.
Checks will continue
Despite the forthcoming relaxation of the rules the Federal Public Health Department will continue to carry out check. Not least because because CO2 meters are also mandatory under the Code Orange rules. Furthermore, hospitality industry staff will also still have to wear face coverings.
There will be fewer checks carried out in bars and restaurants will more focus being place on discotheques and night clubs. The Federal Public Health Department has issued an appeal to bars in areas where people go for nights out to keep the music down late at night so that they can keep the windows open to aid ventilation.