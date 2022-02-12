More than a quarter of hospitality outlets checked found to be flouting coronavirus rules

From Friday 18 February the hospitality industry will see a significant relaxation of the rules it is obliged to follow as we move from Code Red to Code Orange on the Corona Barometer. Figures released by the Federal Public Health Department show that the rules that will remain in force until then have not always been correctly observed by hospitality outlets.

First of all the good news: during checks by inspectors from the Federal Public Health Department that were carried out between 16 December 2021 and 8 February 2022 almost half of the businesses inspected were completely compliant with the corona measures.

However, serious breaches of the rules were discovered in more than a quarter of the businesses that were inspected. The proprietors were issued with 750-euro fines. A large portion (32%) of the breaches of the coronavirus rules concerned the lack of a CO2 meter. 18% of breaches of the rules related to face coverings.