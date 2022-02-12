PM gives full backing to NATO's stance on Ukraine
Speaking in an interview with the commercial television channel VTM, the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has expressed Belgium’s full backing for the stance taken by NATO on Ukraine. On Friday the American Government said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent. Americans still in the country were advised to leave and on Saturday morning the Belgian Foreign Ministry advised Belgians there to do the same. The Foreign Ministry in Brussels describes the situation in Ukraine as "extremely unpredictable".
Mr De Croo told VTM that "We align ourselves with NATO's reasoning. There are a lot of talks going on and there is a very great concern about the military deployments and the intimidation."
Belgium has no plans to send troops to the region of its own bat. Any deployment of Belgian soldiers would be as part of a wider NATO operation. "When NATO makes a request, we take responsibility. Our security is collective security."
Mr De Croo also emphasised the importance of diplomatic efforts. "We must do everything we can to prevent an invasion. We must continue to provide room for diplomatic talks. Only by talking can we avoid a war in Europe."
PM advises Belgians in Ukraine to get out
Referring to the advice issued by the Belgian Foreign Ministry earlier on Saturday, Mr De Croo said "The reports we received indicate that a major attack from three fronts is now possible. Therefore we should be very clear to the Belgians who are still in Ukraine. We urge them to leave Ukraine. Those that remain should only do so if it is really essential. Our embassy staff will also be remaining on site."
"It is safer to leave the country. The warnings we are getting are very disturbing," the Belgian Prime Minister said.
Those who cannot leave Ukraine can register with the Travelers Online registration platform and contact the Belgian embassy in Kiev. All trips to Ukraine are also "strongly discouraged" from now on.