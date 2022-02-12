PM gives full backing to NATO's stance on Ukraine

Mr De Croo told VTM that "We align ourselves with NATO's reasoning. There are a lot of talks going on and there is a very great concern about the military deployments and the intimidation."

Belgium has no plans to send troops to the region of its own bat. Any deployment of Belgian soldiers would be as part of a wider NATO operation. "When NATO makes a request, we take responsibility. Our security is collective security."

Mr De Croo also emphasised the importance of diplomatic efforts. "We must do everything we can to prevent an invasion. We must continue to provide room for diplomatic talks. Only by talking can we avoid a war in Europe."