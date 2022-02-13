A bright and dry Sunday

Temperatures will reach no higher than 6°C on the High Fens and 11°C at some locations in Flanders. Moderate southerly winds will increase to become quite strong reaching speeds of between 50 and 60 km/h in coastal areas.

Cloud will increase during Sunday evening and during the night there is a chance of thick cloud developing, especially in western areas, where there could also be some light rain.

By Monday morning the rain will have reached central areas and the Ardennes. Temperatures on Sunday night will fall to between 4°C and 10°C. The wind will be quite strong and southerly with gusts of up to 65 km/h.

Monday will be dull will rain. Cloud will clear from the west as the day goes on. However, there will still be some showers during the afternoon. There will be some hail to and the odd clap of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will reach 5°C in the Ardennes and 10°C in Flanders.