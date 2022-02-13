Freedom convoy: "Hundreds of French protesters will come to Brussels”

This strategy has already been used by their counterparts in the Canadian capital Ottawa and at bridges along the border between the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of Michigan. Whether it will succeed in Brussels remains to be seen. VRT News’s reporter Steven Decraene has followed the protester in France.

He says that while some of them intend to come to Brussels they don’t know the city and aren’t aware of which crossroads or junctions they should block to ensure their protest causes maximum disruption. Furthermore, with convoys banned not only in Brussels, but also in the province that surrounds the capital, Flemish Brabant, it is still unclear as to whether the protests will be able to reach Brussels at all.

The "Freedom Convoy" held a major protest action in Paris on Saturday. The aim was to blockade the motorway that encircles the centre of the French capital. Resolute action by police prevented this from happening. Many vehicles were checked, many fines issued, and some (suspected) protesters were even arrested. Meanwhile, in Paris City Centre police used tear gas to disperse the protesters that had gathered there. Some of the French demonstrators intend to travel Brussels today to protest here, along with many Dutch and possibly German and Belgian protesters. It is still to say how large the group in Brussels will be.

Our reporter Steven Decraene was at the protest in Paris on Saturday. He expects that several hundred, and possibly more, French protesters will come to Brussels. The French won’t be in lorries but cars, camper vans and on motorcycles.

"They are people who have been campaigning for years because they are dissatisfied. They feel like they are the losers in modern society. They feel that everything is decided over their heads," Steven Decraene explains.

"The demonstrators presume that they be able to Brussels easily. After all, they say that they are not doing anything wrong. They will just be driving there to here in a convoy. Occasionally they also break up the convoy, so that they do not stand out. They also believe that the Belgian police reaction won’t be as firm as that of the French police”.