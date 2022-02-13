Hockey men beaten in Buenos Aires

The Olympic and world champions, trailed after an opening goal from Agustin Bugallo in the 7th minute of play. The Red Lions equalized through Sébastien Dockier later in the 1st quarter (on 10 minutes).

The goal that decided what was a very close-fought came came at end of the fourth quarter when Maico Casella scored for Argentina on 58 minutes.

Ranked number 2 in the world, Belgium had started this season’s Hockey Pro League with two victories last October against Germany, followed by a draw (without bonus) and a defeat in November against The Netherlands.

The two teams will meet again at 11 p.m. Belgian time on Sunday evening.