Homeless man set on fire at Brussels South Station

Although his injuries are serious his condition is currently described as not being life-threatening. A suspect has been detained in connection with the attack.

Willemien Baert of the Brussels Judicial Authorities told journalists that “The Railway Police were called out to investigate a fire involving possible injuries to a person”.

The person injured in the fire is a homeless man that was sleeping in the metro station that is next to the railway station. He was set on fire by another man.

"The police went to the scene and found someone that was badly injured and at that time was in a life-threatening condition ", Ms Baert said.

The man was taken to the specialist burns unit in Neder-over-Heembeek. His condition is now stable. Forensics experts and a police surgeon attended the scene as part of the investigation into the attack.