Hundreds of “Freedom Convoy” vehicles heading to Brussels from France

French police sources says that around 450 vehicles set off from area around Paris. Our reporter Steven Decraene saw a couple of hundred vehicles set off from near Charles de Gaulle Airport, north of Paris. It is possible that more protesters will join the “Freedom Convoy” as it heads north towards the Belgian border.

Measures have been taken to try and prevent the protesters from causing traffic chaos and gridlock in Brussels on Monday. The public have been warned not to come into Brussels unless they have to. Anyone that does need to come into the capital or lives in Brussels is being advised to take public transport.

On Saturday a large police presence, including riot police ensured that the protesters failed to bring Paris to a standstill. French police arrested 97 and 513 crime reports drafted.