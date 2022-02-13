Mayors of Antwerp and Rotterdam write joint letter calling for tougher action to combat cocaine smuggling

Last year, about ninety tonnes of cocaine was seized in the port of Antwerp. In Rotterdam around seventy tonnes was seized. Mr De Wever told ‘De zevende dag’ that Antwerp and Rotterdam "Are the legs of drug crime, and Amsterdam is the head."

Recently Mr De Wever and Mr Aboutaleb traveled to Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia. They were accompanied by representatives of the police and customs officers from both Belgium and The Netherlands.

On their return the two mayors drafted a letter containing a number of proposals for tackling the issue of cocaine smuggling. Their letter has been sent to the Dutch and Belgian governments.

They hope to be able to discuss their proposals with the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (liberal) soon.

The two mayors’ wish list contains fourteen points. One of the most important of these is the need for more targeted checks in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, especially on fruit cargos, which are often used to conceal drugs.

Mr Aboutaleb told ‘De zevende dag’ that "Tropical fruit must be checked 100%, currently this is is only a few percent." Mr De Wever also wants us to mainly work with safe source ports, expose the drug networks and go after drug criminals’ money. "If only to show that crime doesn't pay."

Mr De Wever went on to say that it is "unprecedented" for two cities to send the same letter to their respective national governments.

"We want to raise awareness, because it is possible to do more and more must be done must be done. I miss the sense of urgency across Europe concerning this", the Mayor of Antwerp said.