Next Consultative Committee to discuss scrapping mandatory face coverings in secondary schools

On Friday the Consultative Committee agreed to scrap the mandatory wearing of face coverings (where applicable) by children aged between 6 and 12. On Saturday the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts announced that from Monday 21 February primary school children (including those that are already 12) will no longer have to wear face coverings at school.

The rules for secondary school children will also be relaxed. From 21 February they will no longer have to wear face coverings while outside during break time nor while taking part in other outdoor activities at school. On Saturday Mr Weyts also expressed the wish for face coverings to disappear from secondary schools altogether after the half term break.

Now Mr Vandenbroucke has said that this will be one of the points that will be up for discussion at the next meeting of the Consultative Committee that is planned for early March. The Federal Health Minister added that everyone wants to reach Code Yellow (on the Corona Barometer) as quickly as possible. Under Code Yellow only a very few restriction remain in place and life returns to near-normality.

However, in order to achieve this as soon as possible it is important that people follow the rules that are in force under Code Orange, the Federal Health Minister said.